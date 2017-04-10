We'll continue to defend Zuma - Zulu

ANC NEC member Lindiwe Zulu says the party will pull the country together but she says South Africans can’t deal with challenges facing the country by being distracted.

JOHANNESBURG – As the country braces itself for more protests this week against President Jacob Zuma, African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member Lindiwe Zulu says the party will continue to defend the president, saying attacks on him are unfair and painful.

Zulu, who is also the small Business Development Minister, was speaking at a briefing on Sunday by the party’s subcommittee on economic transformation.

“We’ll continue to defend the president, as members of the African National Congress, as long as he’s a member of the ANC.”

The minister says President Zuma has been on the receiving end of unfair attacks.

She says they will not stop defending him.

“Some of the attacks that are out there, some of them are very painful.”

She says the ANC will pull the country together but she says South Africans can’t deal with challenges facing the country by being distracted.

Another march against the president has been planned for Wednesday this week, where opposition parties will join forces to call on the president to step down.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)