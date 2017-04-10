ANC's Zikalala questions motives of anti-Zuma movement
KwaZulu-Natal ANC chair Sihle Zikalala has accused the NGOs and foundations that marched against President Zuma of using genuine issues as a tool to attack the ruling party.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) chair Sihle Zikalala has questioned the motives of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and foundations that marched against President Jacob Zuma, accusing them of using genuine issues as a tool to attack the ruling party.
Zikalala was speaking at Congress of South African Trade Unions’ (Cosatu) provincial shop steward council meeting in Durban on Sunday shortly before attending a memorial for struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada.
Zikalala says while the party appreciates Cosatu’s call for Zuma to step down, the alliance partner could have spoken to the organisation internally first.
Zikalala says some of these causes need to be questioned.
“At the heart of the agenda of the formation of this social formation is to attack the ANC and a democratic state while working in close with the opponent of the national democratic project.”
Zikalala has warned against those “trying to destroy the ANC”.
Last Friday thousands of South Africans took the streets in protest against the president.
GALLERY: #AntiZumaMarches through your eyes
This follows his Cabinet reshuffle and rating downgrades by Standard & Poor’s Global and Fitch.
Fitch cited recent the Cabinet reshuffle and said recent political events would weaken standards of governance and public finances.
Standard & Poor’s said executive changes initiated by Zuma put fiscal and growth outcomes at risk.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
