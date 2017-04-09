Zuma: Don’t use comrades who died as platform to perpetuate disunity

Zuma has applauded those who attended Ahmed Kathrada's memorial for not using the gathering to perpetuate divisions within the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma has lambasted African National Congress (ANC) members who use funerals and memorial services to fight political battles.

The president was speaking at late minister Collins Chabane’s unveiling ceremony in Limpopo on Saturday.

Chabane and his bodyguards, Lesiba Sekele and Lawrence Lentsoane, were killed in a crash along the N1 near Polokwane on 15 March 2015.

Zuma has applauded those who attended the event for not using the gathering to perpetuate divisions within the governing party.

Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and Ahmed Kathrada’s wife Barbra Hogan spoke out against Zuma’s decision to reshuffle his cabinet, during the late struggle stalwart’s memorial service last week.

Zuma has described as dangerous politics, speaking on behalf of members who are dead.

“Be brave and confront comrades if you’ve got a problem with a comrade, don’t use the comrades who have died as a platform to perpetuate disunity.”

Zuma has described that as terrible politics.

“You can’t use a comrade when he can no longer talk for himself, to use him [based on] how much he adhered to the principles and values of the ANC unlike today where there is no leadership. That is terrible politics.”

At the event last week, Gordhan told a memorial service in Cape Town that living in a democracy means respecting the Constitution, and respecting the goals of the Constitution.

He’s also said democracies are not produced overnight and that there will be a struggle between different perspectives and forces.

Social activists speaking at the memorial service are also calling for Zuma to hand in his resignation letter.

They say the government needs leaders with integrity.

