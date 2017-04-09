‘South Africans must pull together to overcome economic problems’

ANC's economic transformation committee says the downgrade will have a negative impact on SA's ability to raise debt funding.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) subcommittee on economic transformation has called on the country to pull together like never before, in light of the recent credit downgrade to junk status.

The committee held a briefing on the party’s discussion document on economic transformation.

Credit ratings agency Fitch announced the downgrade of South Africa to junk status on Friday.

This came after Standard & Poor’s Global also downgraded South Africa, also citing political instability.

The chair of the ANC's economic transformation committee Enoch Godongwana says though it has no full understanding of the implications of the credit downgrade to junk status, South Africans must pull together.

“The downgrade by international ratings agencies, Fitch and Standard & Poor’s, provides a clear signal that the country is going to have to pull together like never before to overcome its economic problems.”

Godongwana says the ANC will also play its role.

“We will seek solutions to ensure a coordinated rehabilitation plan on the economic circumstance that led to the current situation.”

He says a deterioration in the credit rating will have a major negative impact on the country's ability to raise debt funding for its development programs.

