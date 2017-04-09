Reports: SA nuclear programme expected to come into effect in June

The controversial nuclear deal is believed to be one of the reasons behind President Jacob Zuma’s recent cabinet reshuffle.

JOHANNESBURG – It has emerged that South Africa’s nuclear build programme is expected to come into effect in June.

The City Press is reporting Eskom will in June issue a call for proposals for companies bidding for the R1 trillion contract.

The paper claims the deal, which Russian company Rosatom is believed to be the front runner, is directly related to why former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his Deputy Mcebisi Jonas were fired.

It’s understood most of the major nuclear deals will be awarded through turnkey procurement, which officials within Treasury say is often used to hide corruption.

Under the process, companies awarded turnkey contracts are accountable to themselves as a single company is appointed to manage and deliver an entire process.

The newspaper says after a request for proposals is issued in June, the deadline for bids is September, for evaluations in December.

The winning bidder will be then appointed in March next year and the contract signed within the year after.

