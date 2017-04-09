Reports: SA nuclear programme expected to come into effect in June

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
Go

Reports: SA nuclear programme expected to come into effect in June

The controversial nuclear deal is believed to be one of the reasons behind President Jacob Zuma’s recent cabinet reshuffle.

Nuclear power plant. Picture: Freeimages.com
Nuclear power plant. Picture: Freeimages.com
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – It has emerged that South Africa’s nuclear build programme is expected to come into effect in June.

The City Press is reporting Eskom will in June issue a call for proposals for companies bidding for the R1 trillion contract.

The controversial nuclear deal is believed to be one of the reasons behind President Jacob Zuma’s recent cabinet reshuffle.

The paper claims the deal, which Russian company Rosatom is believed to be the front runner, is directly related to why former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his Deputy Mcebisi Jonas were fired.

It’s understood most of the major nuclear deals will be awarded through turnkey procurement, which officials within Treasury say is often used to hide corruption.

Under the process, companies awarded turnkey contracts are accountable to themselves as a single company is appointed to manage and deliver an entire process.

The newspaper says after a request for proposals is issued in June, the deadline for bids is September, for evaluations in December.

The winning bidder will be then appointed in March next year and the contract signed within the year after.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA