Nzimande: Factionalism faced by tripartite alliance not taking SA forward
Blade Nzimande says the recent Cabinet reshuffle and the subsequent downgrades will affect the workers more than the rich.
DURBAN - South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande says the factionalism faced by the tripartite alliance is not taking the country forward, but narrow parasitic, patronage networks.
Nzimande was speaking at the KwaZulu-Natal provincial shop stewards council where the African national congress (ANC), the Congress of South African Trade Unions and the SACP have been speaking.
Nzimande did not mince his words when speaking out about factionalism, which he says is the enemy with the federation.
“As the communist party we are saying our revolution is again on trial.”
He says denialists who claim the recent downgrade to junk status will only affect the rich, don't understand the economy.
“PIC is 12,5% of the entire Johannesburg Stock Exchange [JSE], 12,5% is not a small thing. If the JSE crashes as a result of the fact that we’ve been ranked junk status, it is workers’ money that is going to go down the drain.”
The SACP general secretary has told the workers there to unite and fight against what he says is an imperialist attack on the working class.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
