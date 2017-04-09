Lindiwe Zulu: Attacks on President Zuma painful, unfair

Zulu says the ANC will defend the president for as long as he is a member of the party.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Lindiwe Zulu has reiterated the party’s support for President Jacob Zuma amid calls for him to step down, saying they will defend the president for as long as he is a member of the party.

Zulu, who is also the small business development minister, was speaking at the briefing on Sunday by the party’s subcommittee on economic transform.

On Friday thousands of South Africans took to the streets to raise their frustrations about President Zuma, going as far as calling for him to step down.

ANC supporters also held their respective marches and gatherings to defend the president.

Zulu says they will continue to do this.

“We will continue to defend the president as members of the ANC, as long as he is a member of the ANC and as long as he remains the president of the country.”

She says the attacks on the president have been painful and unfair.

“To see a newspaper headline with the president being portrayed almost like [Adolf] Hitler is actually unbelievable.”

Another march against the president has been planned for Wednesday this week, where opposition parties will join forces to call on the president to step down.

