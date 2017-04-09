Lindiwe Zulu: Attacks on President Zuma painful, unfair
Zulu says the ANC will defend the president for as long as he is a member of the party.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Lindiwe Zulu has reiterated the party’s support for President Jacob Zuma amid calls for him to step down, saying they will defend the president for as long as he is a member of the party.
Zulu, who is also the small business development minister, was speaking at the briefing on Sunday by the party’s subcommittee on economic transform.
On Friday thousands of South Africans took to the streets to raise their frustrations about President Zuma, going as far as calling for him to step down.
ANC supporters also held their respective marches and gatherings to defend the president.
Zulu says they will continue to do this.
“We will continue to defend the president as members of the ANC, as long as he is a member of the ANC and as long as he remains the president of the country.”
She says the attacks on the president have been painful and unfair.
“To see a newspaper headline with the president being portrayed almost like [Adolf] Hitler is actually unbelievable.”
Another march against the president has been planned for Wednesday this week, where opposition parties will join forces to call on the president to step down.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
Benoni man stabilised after an alleged attempted suicide
-
Death toll climbs in clashes at Palestinian camp in Lebanon
-
It’s ignorance to say junk status is good news - economist
-
Kathrada's Durban memorial ends abruptly following several disruptions
-
Nehawu to continue strike for better salaries and working conditions
-
ANCYL interrupts Gordhan at Kathrada's memorial
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.