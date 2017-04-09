Popular Topics
Limpopo man to appear in court for alleged rape & housebreaking

It’s understood the suspect broke into the woman’s house in the early hours of on Saturday morning and threatened his victim before raping her.

Gavel on cuffs. Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – A Limpopo man who allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman and fell asleep on the scene is expected to appear in the Waterval Magistrates Court on Monday.

It’s understood the suspect broke into the woman’s house in the early hours of on Saturday morning and threatened his victim before raping her.

Authorities say the suspect fell asleep after the ordeal and the woman then managed to escape and call the police.

The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says, “The 27-year-old man will appear before the Waterval Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of housebreaking and that of rape. Our investigation is still continuing.”

