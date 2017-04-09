Limpopo man to appear in court for alleged rape & housebreaking
It’s understood the suspect broke into the woman’s house in the early hours of on Saturday morning and threatened his victim before raping her.
JOHANNESBURG – A Limpopo man who allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman and fell asleep on the scene is expected to appear in the Waterval Magistrates Court on Monday.
It’s understood the suspect broke into the woman’s house in the early hours of on Saturday morning and threatened his victim before raping her.
Authorities say the suspect fell asleep after the ordeal and the woman then managed to escape and call the police.
The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says, “The 27-year-old man will appear before the Waterval Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of housebreaking and that of rape. Our investigation is still continuing.”
More in Local
-
Zuma: Don’t use comrades who died as platform to perpetuate disunity
-
Reports: SA nuclear programme expected to come into effect in June
-
DA urges Malusi Gigaba to act tough on SOEs bailouts
-
Five family members killed in Nomzamo fire
-
Habib’s contract renewal was based on his ability to transform Wits University
-
Calls for Zuma to step down far from over, opposition parties garner support
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.