Kruger National Park urges travellers to pre-book their visits
The park says it’s gates have a daily quota of people who may visit and during Easter, this quota is reached as early as 8am.
CAPE TOWN - The Kruger National Park has advised holidaymakers visiting the park during Easter to pre-book their visit or they’ll be turned away.
The park says it’s gates have a daily quota of people who may visit and during Easter, this quota is reached as early as 8am.
SANPark’s William Mabasa says the pre-booking system will come into effect from Thursday this week until Monday 17 April.
“You need to book beforehand, like you book your accommodation, and say on this day I would be coming to the park as well as the number of people coming. There is also a fee for reserving that space for you.”
Day visitors can reserve a spot for themselves on the SANParks website (sanparks.org)
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
'We have a problem with Gordhan disagreeing with ANC leadership'
-
Benoni man stabilised after an alleged attempted suicide
-
It’s ignorance to say junk status is good news - economist
-
Lindiwe Zulu: Attacks on President Zuma painful, unfair
-
Kathrada's Durban memorial ends abruptly following several disruptions
-
Nehawu to continue strike for better salaries and working conditions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.