Kruger National Park urges travellers to pre-book their visits

The park says it’s gates have a daily quota of people who may visit and during Easter, this quota is reached as early as 8am.

FILE: Sunset in the Kruger National Park. Picture: Laura Clancy/Primedia Broadcasting.
FILE: Sunset in the Kruger National Park. Picture: Laura Clancy/Primedia Broadcasting.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Kruger National Park has advised holidaymakers visiting the park during Easter to pre-book their visit or they’ll be turned away.

The park says it’s gates have a daily quota of people who may visit and during Easter, this quota is reached as early as 8am.

SANPark’s William Mabasa says the pre-booking system will come into effect from Thursday this week until Monday 17 April.

“You need to book beforehand, like you book your accommodation, and say on this day I would be coming to the park as well as the number of people coming. There is also a fee for reserving that space for you.”

Day visitors can reserve a spot for themselves on the SANParks website (sanparks.org)
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

