It’s ignorance to say junk status is good news - economist
Nedbank chief economist Dennis Dykes says there is clearly little understanding of what this means for the country.
CAPE TOWN - Government and other leaders quoted as saying the downgrade to junk status is actually good news, have been criticised for their lack of knowledge of the economy.
The Sunday Times has quoted Water And Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane as saying it’s better this way, as “we have an opportunity to bring western investors back on our terms.”
South African Airways' Dudu Myeni supports her, saying the downgrades to junk status by S&P Global and Fitch, are actually good news.
Nedbank chief economist Dennis Dykes says there is clearly little understanding of what this means for the country.
“This means we’re paying vastly more than we should that actually constrains economic growth going forward. It’s complete ignorance or it’s people who are just don’t understand what’s facing us now.”
WATCH: Gigaba: I knew credit rating downgrade was coming
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
Benoni man stabilised after an alleged attempted suicide
-
Death toll climbs in clashes at Palestinian camp in Lebanon
-
Lindiwe Zulu: Attacks on President Zuma painful, unfair
-
Kathrada's Durban memorial ends abruptly following several disruptions
-
Nehawu to continue strike for better salaries and working conditions
-
ANCYL interrupts Gordhan at Kathrada's memorial
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.