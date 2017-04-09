Habib’s contract renewal was based on his ability to transform Wits University
The university’s council made the decision to extend Habib’s contract as Vice-Chancellor and principal by five years on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – Wits University says it’s decided to renew Professor Adam Habib’s contract because he has played a critical role in ensuring the institution’s success
Habib was appointed to the position in 2013 when the term of his predecessor Loyiso Nongxa ended.
Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel says, “During Professor Habib’s tenure, despite the protests which we’ve seen around students funding, Wits has made tremendous achievements.
“For example, pass rate graduations have been on the rise, he has consolidated Wits’ research programmes. And the university has seen an unprecedented 43 increase in research output over the last three years.”
