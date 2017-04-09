Boy found hanging at Netreg Train Station laid to rest

Scores of people gathered in the community on Saturday to bid him farewell.

CAPE TOWN - A 12-year-old boy who was found hanged at Netreg Train Station in Bonteheuwel has been laid to rest.

Passersby made the grim discovery in March.

Circumstances surrounding the grade 5 learner’s death are still under investigation.

Scores of relatives, Bonteheuwel residents and learners of Bramble Way Primary School - where Nathaniel Davids attended school - gathered in the community on Saturday to bid him farewell.

A Bonteheuwel ward councillor at the time told Eyewitness News, Davids' death may be gang related.

Cape Town police say no arrests have been made yet.