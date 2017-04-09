Boy found hanging at Netreg Train Station laid to rest

ANCYL interrupts Gordhan at Kathrada's memorial
Scores of people gathered in the community on Saturday to bid him farewell.
CAPE TOWN - A 12-year-old boy who was found hanged at Netreg Train Station in Bonteheuwel has been laid to rest.
Passersby made the grim discovery in March.
Circumstances surrounding the grade 5 learner’s death are still under investigation.
Scores of relatives, Bonteheuwel residents and learners of Bramble Way Primary School - where Nathaniel Davids attended school - gathered in the community on Saturday to bid him farewell.
A Bonteheuwel ward councillor at the time told Eyewitness News, Davids' death may be gang related.
Cape Town police say no arrests have been made yet.
