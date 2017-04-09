'We have a problem with Gordhan disagreeing with ANC leadership'

DURBAN - The African National Congress Youth League's (ANCYL) Thanduxolo Sabela says it’s not true that they have a problem with the former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

A memorial for the late stalwart Ahmed Kathrada was held at Durban’s Sastri College, where Gordhan has also addressed the audience.

The youth league is one of the structures that welcomed President Jacob Zuma’s decision to sack Gordhan.

“We want to say clearly that we don’t have a problem with him as a leader of the ANC, we’re only have a problem with him when he is in quarrel with the leadership of the ANC.”

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC leadership and its youth league have also taken aim at critics of President Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle, saying funerals and memorial services should not be used to express dissatisfaction with the party’s leadership.

There had been outbursts of song mainly from the youth league who have been singing in support of Zuma.

Kathrada memorial took place under very tense conditions with the KZN ANCYL “boo-ing” Gordhan as he entered the hall.

Sabela used the platform to affirm their support for Zuma’s recent Cabinet reshuffle.

Some people sitting in the audience shouted at KZN ANC chair Sihle Zikalala, accusing him of also using Uncle Kathy’s funeral to talk politics.

#KathradaMemorial Sabela:There was widespread criticism when it was announced that we'd be here because many thought we'd come and disrupt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2017

#KathradaMemorial Sabela:we are here on behalf of the President of SA after he was barred from mourning his leader comrade Kathy. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2017

#KathradaMemorial ANC Youth League members stand and interrupt Gordhan , indicating that he must stop talking and leave .ZN pic.twitter.com/08oNHkvy6A — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2017

#KathradaMemorial Gordhan standing by to resume his talk pic.twitter.com/pSqlD3MlD9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2017

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)