Kathrada's Durban memorial ends abruptly following several disruptions

Proceedings escalated after Pravin Gordhan said unity within the ANC could not be based on brown envelopes leaving the country.

DURBAN - The Ahmed Kathrada memorial in Durban has ended abruptly after several disruptions particularly after former finance minister Pravin Gordhan took to the podium.

KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) members continued to shout at Gordhan and ANC Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize, who tried to restore calm in the Sastri College hall.

On Saturday, the league’s Thanduxolo Sabela promised that members would behave after being interdicted by the Active Citizens’ movement in the Durban High Court.

Proceedings escalated after Gordhan said unity within the ANC could not be based on brown envelopes leaving the country.

The ANCYL members then retaliated.

KZN ANC chair Sihle Zikalala also had to intervene.

Mkhize was also drowned out by the league, with one member shouting “you divided KZN.”

Meanwhile, the KZN ANC leadership and its youth league have taken aim at critics of President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle, saying funerals and memorial services should not be used to express dissatisfaction with the party’s leadership.

He says members can’t claim to be united while some are sharing money in brown bags.

And that radical transformation must not be for a selected few.

“Radical economic transformation must mean that our families, particularly African families, don’t pass poverty from father to son. They must start passing wealth from father to sun.”

#KathradaMemorial The KZN ANCYL singing and chanting ,seemingly in opposition to today's proceedings.Pravin Gordhan is one of the speakers pic.twitter.com/XU5igW1XU7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2017

#KathradaMemorial These are some of images from the KZN ANCYL pic.twitter.com/B7O2JEBtrl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2017

#KathradaMemorial Gordhan disciplines youth league who disrupted him saying "It's a free country, it's my turn to talk now" — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2017

#KathradaMemorial ANC Youth League members stand and interrupt Gordhan , indicating that he must stop talking and leave .ZN pic.twitter.com/08oNHkvy6A — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2017

#KathradaMemorial Gordhan standing by to resume his talk pic.twitter.com/pSqlD3MlD9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2017

#KathradaMemorial Mkhize is being drowned out by the ANC Youth League who continue chanting "Wenzeni uZuma, awusitshele! " pic.twitter.com/RzpM4E8akr — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2017

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)