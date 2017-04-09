3 men arrested for poaching endangered wildlife in EC

They had the carcasses of two bushbucks, a porcupine, with a springhare and a live grey duiker also stuffed in a backpack.

CAPE TOWN - Three people have been arrested in the Eastern Cape for poaching endangered wildlife.

It’s understood the trio was stopped early on Saturday morning near Port Alfred.

The driver, who was speeding, told authorities he was late for work but upon inspection of the vehicle, police found a spear and two knives, with blood stains.

The vehicle also contained the carcasses of two bushbucks, a porcupine, with a springhare and a live grey duiker also stuffed into a backpack.

The police’s Mali Govender said, “A live dog was also in the boot of the car. Three males, aged 26, 30 and 57, were arrested and will appear in court on Monday.”