President Zuma remembers Collins Chabane at tombstone unveiling

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has described the late minister of public service and administrations Collins Chabane as an African National Congress member who was dedicated in the fight against the apartheid regime.

The president has been speaking at Chabane's tombstone unveiling ceremony in Xikundu village in Limpopo on Saturday afternoon

Chabane and his bodyguards, Lesiba Sekele and Lawrence Lentsoane, were killed in a crash along the N1 near Polokwane on 15 March 2015.

Zuma has also touched on his decision to reshuffle his Cabinet.

“When you take a decision empowered by the laws and the Constitution, some people will try to find faults and of course, at times we’ve got to deal with matters in a particular way.”

Last week Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet which has been met with sporadic protests calling for him to step down as president.

President Jacob Zuma at the unveiling ceremony of the tombstone of late Minister of Public Service and Administration, Mr Collins Chabane pic.twitter.com/WTVGsx0mVf — South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) April 8, 2017

