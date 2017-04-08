Police investigate death of 2 children in Philippi after alleged food poisoning
However, toxicology reports reveal a substance usually found in insecticides or medications was found in their systems.
CAPE TOWN – Police are investigating the mysterious deaths of two children in Philippi whose family believe died due to food poisoning.
The siblings aged six and four, died, while several other family members became severely ill after eating the same chicken earlier this week in Samora Machel.
The City of Cape Town has confirmed the chicken eaten by the family was safe for consumption when it was bought from a vendor in the informal settlement.
The City’s JP Smith says experts tested frozen chicken found in the family's fridge, as well as the gravy used in the meal, and the chickens on the farm where the vendor had bought it from.
“The City of Cape Town lab has concluded their bacterial logical assessment of the samples of the remaining chicken and gravy which formed part of the meal.
“Test results show that there were not sufficiently high enough levels of bacterial logical organism to cause either illness or death, so the poisoning must have happened at their home.”
