Msimanga strips TMPD chief of authority over SOTC address commotion

Solly Msimanga says TMPD chief Steven Ngobeni failed to act on a lawful instruction which was issued to him.

PRETORIA - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has stripped the metro police chief Steven Ngobeni of his authority for allegedly failing to act against African National Congress (ANC) councillors who had disrupted the State of the City address.

Msimanga spoke to Eyewitness News as he attended the people’s march which gathered at Church Square in Pretoria on Friday.

The State of the City address was delayed for several hours when ANC councillors insisted it be postponed out of respect for Solomon Mahlangu, who was executed by the apartheid regime on 6 April 1979.

Mayor Msimanga says the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) chief failed to act on a lawful instruction which was issued to him.

“To remove people who were behaving in an illegal manner in a council sitting, he refused to take instruction and disappeared during the commotion. Later on, he reappeared and was seen talking to ex-MMC of safety and security; which begs the question: where are they taking instruction from.”

He suspects elements within the metro police are taking decisions based on party political considerations.

He says the matter has now been referred to council to decide on a resolution to suspend Ngobeni.

