More anti-Zuma protests to take place

The Democratic Alliance, Economic Freedom Fighters, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and Congress of the People (Cope) are among the opposition parties planning on marching against President Zuma’s leadership this coming week.

Cope’s Dennis Bloem says they will not stop marching until Zuma steps down.

“This is a rolling mass march action that will never stop until Zuma leaves that office. We will not get tired.’

ACDP’s Kenneth Meshoe says Zuma must respect the calls coming from different corners of the country of him to remove himself from the Presidency.

“If he could put the interests of the nation before how own interests, he would listen to what South Africans are saying. He will say ‘what can be done, who can ensure that we get out of this junk status as soon as possible’.”

A debate of a motion of no confidence against Zuma will be held in the National Assembly in two weeks’ times.

