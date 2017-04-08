Popular Topics
Hanover Park residents call more integrated approach on drugs from govt

MEC Dan Plato went on a walk-about in the crime-ridden community situated on the Cape Flats.

FILE: Gang violence is a major concern in the Cape Town suburb of Hanover Park. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Gang violence is a major concern in the Cape Town suburb of Hanover Park. Picture: EWN.
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Civil society groups in Hanover Park say a more integrated approach from government is needed to tackle crime and drug abuse in the area.

On Friday Western Cape community safety MEC Dan Plato went on a walk-about in the crime-ridden community situated on the Cape Flats.

Plato spoke to community members about safety issues, accompanied by local community leaders and civil society groups.

Plato had one-on-one conversations with young people in the area, as well as parents whose children have been caught in drugs.

Hanover Park Women’s Development Forum chairperson Muriel George said, “We need a more integrated process; we need all government departments to come on board.”

