Hanover Park residents call more integrated approach on drugs from govt
MEC Dan Plato went on a walk-about in the crime-ridden community situated on the Cape Flats.
CAPE TOWN - Civil society groups in Hanover Park say a more integrated approach from government is needed to tackle crime and drug abuse in the area.
On Friday Western Cape community safety MEC Dan Plato went on a walk-about in the crime-ridden community situated on the Cape Flats.
Plato spoke to community members about safety issues, accompanied by local community leaders and civil society groups.
Plato had one-on-one conversations with young people in the area, as well as parents whose children have been caught in drugs.
Hanover Park Women’s Development Forum chairperson Muriel George said, “We need a more integrated process; we need all government departments to come on board.”
More in Local
-
Limpopo man caught still sleeping after raping woman
-
‘Funerals, memorials not platform to fight political battles’
-
12 injured in Vereeniging taxi accident
-
DA: Fitch downgrade to junk status a vote of no confidence in Gigaba
-
WC officials to clamp down on bad driving during Easter holidays
-
Msimanga strips TMPD chief of authority over SOTC address commotion
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.