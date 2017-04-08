EFF extends invite to ANC members to march against Zuma on Wednesday

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says African National Congress (ANC) members are welcome to join them in a protest against President Jacob Zuma at the Union Buildings in Pretoria next Wednesday.

The EFF together with other six opposition parties including the Democratic Alliance (DA), Congress of the People, Inkatha Freedom Party, and the United Democratic Movement, will march from Church Square in the capital, calling on the president to step down.

The country saw mass demonstrations on Friday following the president’s cabinet reshuffle, where former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas were axed.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says, “All members of the ANC as well are invited to come and join because this is not a call to remove the ANC, it’s a call to remove one individual who’s at the infant stages of dictatorship.

“Let us unite against Zuma and his Gupta plan to take the country for his personal profit and corruption.”

CIVIL SOCIETY GROUPS URGE CITIZENS

Civil society groups have called on South Africans to prepare to head out to the streets again until President Jacob Zuma is booted out of office.

Thousands of Capetonians, led by the Save SA campaign and South Africa First Forum, marched to Parliament on Friday to call for Zuma to step down.

The action comes a week after Zuma fired five ministers and the demonstrators say they will also start campaigns against government spending on nuclear energy.

The protestors’ directed their anger at Zuma, with posters describing him as a “criminal” and a “Gupta puppet”.

South Africa First Forum’s Naeem Frances says residents may have to come out again in their numbers for the same cause.

“In small little pockets, go out there and raise your hand as ordinary individuals.”

Save SA’s Lawson Naidoo says the action is not just about the cabinet reshuffle and has been long coming.

“This is about the way our country is being misgoverned, about the way Zuma has allowed state institutions to be captured for the benefit of his business friends such as the Guptas.”

The organisations are also hoping the protest will convince MPs to vote in favour of a motion of no confidence in Zuma.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)