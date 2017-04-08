DA: Fitch downgrade to junk status a vote of no confidence in Gigaba
The DA says Fitch’s downgrade is a vote of no confidence in Malusi Gigaba’s ability to hold the fiscal line and stabilise debt.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s attempts to restore confidence and engage ratings agencies, has failed to convince Fitch ratings not to downgrade South Africa.
The opposition party says Fitch’s downgrade is a vote of no confidence in the finance minister’s ability to hold the fiscal line and stabilise debt.
The ratings agency is the latest to downgrade South Africa to junk status, after Standard & Poor’s Global downgraded the country to junk status earlier this week.
DA’s shadow minister of finance David Maynier says it’s not good enough for the minister to simply concede the ratings downgrade is a setback.
“The minister needs to roll up his sleeves and get into the fight to avoid further ratings downgrade. The minister’s number one priority should be avoid the nightmare scenario massive forced selling on our debt triggers a massive meltdown which will spare nobody, rich or poor.”
WATCH: Gigaba: I knew credit rating downgrade was coming
Downgrades to junk from the two agencies could see South Africa drop out of some widely used global bond indexes and force international funds which track them or which are prohibited from holding sub-investment grade securities to sell.
Fitch's move will almost certainly lead to a rise in government debt-servicing costs, which will mean less money for critical services such as housing, education and sanitation, which could incite even more protests over service delivery that have already rocked towns across the country.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
12 injured in Vereeniging taxi accident
-
WC officials to clamp down on bad driving during Easter holidays
-
Msimanga strips TMPD chief of authority over SOTC address commotion
-
Anti-Zuma march in CT the biggest in city’s recent history
-
President Zuma remembers Collins Chabane at tombstone unveiling
-
Police hunt 2 suspects involved in Khayelitsha armed robbery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.