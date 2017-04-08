Chelsea ease past Bournemouth to re-establish title lead

Eden Hazard ghosted through to add a sublime second in the 20th minute.

LONDON - Chelsea re-established their seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 3-1 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Chelsea blitzed the hosts in the opening exchanges and led when Diego Costa's sliced 17th-minute effort deflected in off Bournemouth defender Adam Smith before Eden Hazard ghosted through to add a sublime second in the 20th minute.

In the 42nd minute, Josh King pulled a goal back, his 10th in 11 games, via a deflection for the plucky hosts, who had chances to equalise after the break until Marcos Alonso curled home a perfect 68th minute freekick to seal the Blues' win.

With seven games remaining, Chelsea have 75 points, seven clear of Tottenham Hotspur, who beat Watford 4-0 earlier on Saturday, in second.