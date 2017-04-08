Anti-Zuma march in CT the biggest in city’s recent history

Officials estimate 20,000 people marched in CT and surrounding areas, with government placing the nationwide figure at 60,000.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says Friday’s anti-Zuma march to Parliament was the biggest one in the Mother City in recent history.

Thousands of people joined Friday’s civil movement against the president’s leadership which took place countrywide with the biggest ones being in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Although police had their hands full keeping an eye over protests in various parts of the country, the Cape Town leg went off relatively trouble-free.

The city centre was packed with people from all walks of life converging in the Parliamentary precinct, all united in their stance against President Zuma.

Protest organisers say they are planning to continue the civil campaign against government and specifically against the president.

GOVT THANKS MARCHERS

Government has commended South Africans for exercising their Constitutional right to protest in a responsible manner.

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has provided an update on Friday’s event at a briefing in Pretoria.

Dlodlo thanked protesters for their conduct.

“Friday’s activities were a demonstration of strengthening democracy where citizens are engaged in shaping the public discourse. They also demonstrated a maturing democracy which guaranteed freedom of associations, speech and movement.”

She commended the police for ensuring the safety and security of those involved.

“We also commend the security cluster for their visibility and maintaining order and stability with minimal clashes reported.”

