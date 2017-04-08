Popular Topics
12 injured in Vereeniging taxi accident

Paramedics says the taxi veered off the road before overturning.

Taxi crash on the R54 in Vereeniging. Picture: @Netcare911_sa.
Taxi crash on the R54 in Vereeniging. Picture: @Netcare911_sa.
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Twelve people have been injured when a minibus taxi they were travelling in overturned on the R54 in Vereeniging on Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics says the taxi veered off the road before overturning.

The exact cause of the crash is not yet known.

Netcare911 spokesperson Chris Botha said, “When we arrived there, we found that a total of 12 people sustained injuries. Four of them were in a serious condition and the remainder had sustained moderate injuries. We treated the patients at the scene and transported them to various hospitals for further care.”

