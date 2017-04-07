'Turnout of Anti-Zuma marches gives us hope for SA’s future

JOHANNESBURG - It’s been a day of marches, altercations, demands for President Jacob Zuma to resign and yet another downgrade.

Thousands of people joined marches across the country on Friday demanding that the president resign.

In the capital, demonstrators who converged on the Union Buildings said the mass turnout has given them hope for the country’s future.

“We’re all standing together regardless of where we come from, what race we are, what sexuality we are… we’re all standing here to protect our country.”

However, MKMVA members and African National Congress (ANC) supporters from KZN, the Free State and Mpumalanga also marched around the party's headquarters in defence of the president.

Although the Democratic Alliance (DA) made it clear it would not be marching to Luthuli House, the day started with MKMVA members in military uniforms forming a barrier around the ANC headquarters with war cries, saying they were defending the building from harm.

Supporters then joined in and made it clear they were willing to protect Zuma with their lives.

“We’re going to defend him with the best tactic we know how even if it takes our blood.”

An altercation then occurred between ANC supporters and anti-Zuma protesters holding a banner saying: “You Must Be Joking”.

They were kicked and punched before police whisked them away.

ANC Youth League leader Collin Maine addressed supporters.

“Zuma is going nowhere until 2019.”

Four ANC supporters were injured and a DA member was seriously injured after being attacked by the ANC supporters.

No arrests were made.

