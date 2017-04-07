‘This is the start of a rolling campaign’

Save SA campaign's Lawson Naidoo says further protests are on the cards after thousands marched to Parliament called for President Zuma’s resignation.

CAPE TOWN – Thousands led by the Save South Africa campaign and South Africa First Forum marched to Parliament on Friday, calling for President Jacob Zuma's resignation.

The gathering is winding down after thousands of people marched to Parliament where they made their feelings about Zuma clear.

The crowd has begun dispersing but the Save SA campaign's Lawson Naidoo says this is not the end.

“This is the start of a rolling campaign of mass action; of getting people onto the street. We want to reclaim our democracy.”

Civil society groups, including the South Africa First Forum, say they will also launch campaigns against government spending on nuclear power.