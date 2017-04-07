‘This is the start of a rolling campaign’
Save SA campaign's Lawson Naidoo says further protests are on the cards after thousands marched to Parliament called for President Zuma’s resignation.
CAPE TOWN – Thousands led by the Save South Africa campaign and South Africa First Forum marched to Parliament on Friday, calling for President Jacob Zuma's resignation.
The gathering is winding down after thousands of people marched to Parliament where they made their feelings about Zuma clear.
The crowd has begun dispersing but the Save SA campaign's Lawson Naidoo says this is not the end.
“This is the start of a rolling campaign of mass action; of getting people onto the street. We want to reclaim our democracy.”
Civil society groups, including the South Africa First Forum, say they will also launch campaigns against government spending on nuclear power.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.