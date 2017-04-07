Anti-Zuma protesters get ready for march in Pretoria

Thousands of South Africans across the country will take to the streets on Friday morning, some in support of President Jacob Zuma, while others are calling for him to step down.

PRETORIA - Thousands of South Africans will take to the streets on Friday morning, some in support of President Jacob Zuma, while others are calling for him to step down.

The demonstrations come after a controversial Cabinet reshuffle and the country's downgrade to junk status.

The Democratic Alliance will march from the Westgate Mall bus rank to Mary Fitzgerald Square in the Johannesburg CBD.

Save South Africa is expected to protest in the Pretoria CBD and other marches have also been planned across the country.

The cold and wet weather hasn’t dampened spirits at Church Square where protesters, who occupied Church Square for about five days, geared up.

About a dozen of the Save SA delegation huddled together under a massive South African flag, which served as their blanket to keep out the cold.

A stage is being setup where some of the leaders are expected to make speeches before marching to the Union Buildings.

The crowds are expected to start gathering from about 10am to depart for the seat of government at about midday.

A white stretch tent has been erected while a handful of Save SA members are listening to struggle songs and dancing.

They have put up banners, some of them read “Zuma must go” and “Remember Marikana”.

Meanwhile, South African Communist Party (SACP) members are still expected to join civil society groups as they plan to make their way to the Union Buildings, despite the party postponing its march for two weeks.

The SACP’s Alex Mashilo says they will join Save SA, Section 27 and other organisations.

“In the instance in ensuring that there are no problems, a decision was taken that we would postpone our march. But we will be marching to the Union Buildings.”

While there was confusion surrounding the legality of this march, Pretoria’s chief magistrate has given the green light for the march.

Organisers have stressed it will be peaceful and urged all South Africans to attend to make their voices heard.

Picture by Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.

Click here for details on anti-Zuma protests in your area.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)