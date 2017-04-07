SACP to march to Treasury to protest against corruption, state capture
The party has rejected the African National Congress (ANC) national working committee’s decision to not take action against Zuma.
JOHANNESBURG – While the Democratic Alliance (DA) will be leading marches in Johannesburg and Durban and lobby group Save SA protests in Pretoria on Friday, the South African Communist Party (SACP) is holding its own protest outside the National Treasury in the capital.
The party has rejected the African National Congress (ANC) national working committee’s decision to not take action against President Jacob Zuma.
The SACP’s Alex Mashilo says: “The purpose of our march is to deliver a memorandum to the National Treasury to protest our national finances and public resources and intensify efforts to combat corruption and corporate capture.”
At the same time, Save SA’s Mark Heywood says South Africans will today send a strong message to President Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family.
“Where we the people give Jacob Zuma and the people around him a shock and where we the people give strength to the good people in the ANC, of which there are many.”
