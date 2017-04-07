SACP calls for probe into financial links between Gupta firms and state
The South African Communist Party’s Jeremy Cronin also wants the Gupta family to be banned from the country.
CAPE TOWN – The South African Communist Party (SACP) has called for the immediate implementation of a judicial inquiry investigating financial links between Gupta-owned businesses and government.
The party also referred an intelligence report alleging former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his then Deputy Mcebisi Jonas conspired against government to the Inspector General of Intelligence.
SACP deputy General Secretary Jeremy Cronin was part of a delegation of speakers, including Gordhan that addressed an Ahmed Kathrada memorial service at St George’s Cathedral on Thursday.
To thunderous applause, the SACP has called for an investigation into financial links between Gupta-owned companies and state institutions.
President Jacob Zuma is now challenging the findings of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report findings in the North Gauteng High Court.
The SACP’s Jeremy Cronin wants the Gupta family to be banned from the country.
“We call for the revoking of the citizenship and residential rights of the Guptas.”
Cronin adds the origin of an intelligence report against Gordhan will be investigated and asked for those responsible for its creation to be exposed.
WATCH: 'We are living his democracy' - Cape Town remembers Kathrada
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Msimanga: Tshwane Metro Police, SAPS made march decision
-
Mbete turns down request for secret ballot during Zuma no confidence vote
-
Anti-Zuma protesters get ready for march in Pretoria
-
Msimanga: ANC behaviour dishonoured fallen struggle heroes
-
Gordhan remains committed to ANC despite purge
-
From Joburg to NY, civil society gears up for Zuma marches
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.