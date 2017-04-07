SACP calls for probe into financial links between Gupta firms and state

The South African Communist Party’s Jeremy Cronin also wants the Gupta family to be banned from the country.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Communist Party (SACP) has called for the immediate implementation of a judicial inquiry investigating financial links between Gupta-owned businesses and government.

The party also referred an intelligence report alleging former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his then Deputy Mcebisi Jonas conspired against government to the Inspector General of Intelligence.

SACP deputy General Secretary Jeremy Cronin was part of a delegation of speakers, including Gordhan that addressed an Ahmed Kathrada memorial service at St George’s Cathedral on Thursday.

To thunderous applause, the SACP has called for an investigation into financial links between Gupta-owned companies and state institutions.

President Jacob Zuma is now challenging the findings of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report findings in the North Gauteng High Court.

The SACP's Jeremy Cronin wants the Gupta family to be banned from the country.

“We call for the revoking of the citizenship and residential rights of the Guptas.”

Cronin adds the origin of an intelligence report against Gordhan will be investigated and asked for those responsible for its creation to be exposed.

