Road closure amid Bishop Lavis protest

It's unclear whether the protests are part of the nationwide anti-Zuma marches currently taking place.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town's traffic services has warned motorists about violent protest action on Robert Sobukwe Road.

Police are on the scene where protesters are stoning vehicles and burning tyres.

The city's Maxine Jordaan says, “Because of protesting in the Bishop Lavis area, Robert Sobukwe Drive is currently closed between Valhalla and the N2. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.”