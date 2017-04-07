Police maintain presence in downtown JHB

A small group of ANC members is roaming the ANC’s headquarters in downtown Johannesburg following a clash with hawkers in the area.

JOHANNESBURG – Police have remained in downtown Johannesburg to keep an eye on the situation as African National Congress (ANC) protesters begin leaving the city.

Roads around Luthuli House where uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans members and ANC demonstrators were marching since early this morning have now been opened for traffic.

A small group of singing ANC members is left roaming the governing party’s headquarters in downtown Johannesburg.

Police had to intervene earlier on Friday afternoon when protesters clashed with street hawkers.

One man said: “This is what they do when there is a strike, they always attack foreign nationals.”

Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers have since opened Sauer and President Streets and traffic is flowing.

