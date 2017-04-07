Police attempt raid on O’Sullivan’s Sandton offices

Paul O'Sullivan has accused acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane of trying to obstruct his investigation into him.

JOHANNESBURG – Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan has confirmed to Eyewitness News that police were at his Sandton offices on Friday afternoon attempting to raid the property.

O’Sullivan is out on bail after being arrested for fraud, intimidation and extortion.

O’Sullivan says police arrived at his Sandton offices just before midday on Friday.

He says they are after his electronic devices.

“Ironically, I left for London last night so what they are looking for is here in London. They are looking for my laptop and my cellphone.”

The investigator says he believes Phahlane is behind the raid.

“Instead of dealing with the corruption within the police they are attacking people who are pointing out the corruption. Maybe they feel emboldened by the fact that we have a president who is happy to break the law.”

While O’Sullivan is currently out on bail, he can leave the country.

