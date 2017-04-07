Police attempt raid on O’Sullivan’s Sandton offices
Paul O'Sullivan has accused acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane of trying to obstruct his investigation into him.
JOHANNESBURG – Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan has confirmed to Eyewitness News that police were at his Sandton offices on Friday afternoon attempting to raid the property.
O’Sullivan is out on bail after being arrested for fraud, intimidation and extortion.
He has accused acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane of trying to obstruct his investigation into him.
O’Sullivan says police arrived at his Sandton offices just before midday on Friday.
He says they are after his electronic devices.
“Ironically, I left for London last night so what they are looking for is here in London. They are looking for my laptop and my cellphone.”
The investigator says he believes Phahlane is behind the raid.
“Instead of dealing with the corruption within the police they are attacking people who are pointing out the corruption. Maybe they feel emboldened by the fact that we have a president who is happy to break the law.”
While O’Sullivan is currently out on bail, he can leave the country.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
ANC leaders declare marches ‘a push for regime change’
-
KZN ANCYL: President Zuma is here to stay
-
Cops fire rubber bullets & tear gas at JHB anti-Zuma march
-
Thousands join anti-Zuma march at Union Buildings
-
ANC supporters, DA member injured at JHB anti-Zuma march
-
[GALLERY] #AntiZumaMarches through your eyes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.