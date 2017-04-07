Mbete turns down request for secret ballot during Zuma no confidence vote
The motion of no confidence debate in President Jacob Zuma has been set down for a special sitting of Parliament on 18 April.
CAPE TOWN – National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has turned down a request for voting on the motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma to be conducted by secret ballot.
United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has threatened to go to court over the issue, arguing that threats against African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament if they break ranks make it necessary.
The debate has been set down for a special sitting of Parliament on 18 April.
ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu says the party’s Members of Parliament are under intense pressure. They’re being lobbied to back the bid to topple Zuma but are also being threatened with action from within their own party if they don’t toe the party line.
“It’s other quarters that have said ANC MPs will be removed if they vote in support of the motion from some provinces and from some individuals, some members of the leadership of the ANC.”
Mbete has told lawyers acting for the UDM that there’s no provision for a secret ballot in Parliament’s rules or the Constitution.
She says she can’t grant the party’s request for a secret vote because it has no basis in law.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Msimanga: Tshwane Metro Police, SAPS made march decision
-
SACP calls for probe into financial links between Gupta firms and state
-
Anti-Zuma protesters get ready for march in Pretoria
-
Msimanga: ANC behaviour dishonoured fallen struggle heroes
-
Gordhan remains committed to ANC despite purge
-
From Joburg to NY, civil society gears up for Zuma marches
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.