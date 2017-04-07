Maimane wears bullet proof vest to #AntiZumaMarch after threats
Thousands of DA supporters marched to Mary Fitzgerald square in one of the anti-Zuma marches taking place across the country.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says they had no choice but to have its leader Mmusi Maimane wear a bullet proof vest at their march on Friday because the party and its leader have received threats.
Maimane told supporters that more marches of this nature need to be organised and all should attend irrespective of party loyalty.
When questioned why he was wearing a bulletproof vest, party spokesperson Refiloe Ntsheke says Maimane was under threat.
“When we organised this march we had threats come through to the leader. Soo because of the proximity to Luthuli House we thought it was important that the leader was protected.”
She says their internal security alerted them that the march could be disrupted.
“I think when people realised that the DA was having a march in a vicinity close to Luthuli House, then threats started coming through.”
Ntsheke says the programme had to be changed at the last minute to ensure a safe march.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
