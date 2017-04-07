KZN ANCYL: President Zuma is here to stay

The KZN ANCYL says those calling for President Zuma to step down must stop, otherwise they will have no choice but to treat their actions as provocation.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) says those calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down must stop their attempts to unseat the head of state, otherwise they will have no choice but to treat their actions as provocation.

Hundreds of supporters marched to North Beach, not far from where the Democratic Alliance’s members demonstrated against Zuma.

“Shoot the farmer, the boer!”

Strong language has been used by KZN ANCYL’s Thanduxolo Sabela who says an attack on the president is picking a direct fight with them.

Sabela says President Zuma is here to stay.

“We wish to also say; they must not provoke us because we know the random attacks on the president are not just directed at Msholozi but at us directly.”

The hundreds of Youth League supporters say they were going to confront the DA marchers to ask them what President Zuma has done to them.

