KZN ANCYL: President Zuma is here to stay
The KZN ANCYL says those calling for President Zuma to step down must stop, otherwise they will have no choice but to treat their actions as provocation.
DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) says those calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down must stop their attempts to unseat the head of state, otherwise they will have no choice but to treat their actions as provocation.
Hundreds of supporters marched to North Beach, not far from where the Democratic Alliance’s members demonstrated against Zuma.
“Shoot the farmer, the boer!”
Strong language has been used by KZN ANCYL’s Thanduxolo Sabela who says an attack on the president is picking a direct fight with them.
Sabela says President Zuma is here to stay.
“We wish to also say; they must not provoke us because we know the random attacks on the president are not just directed at Msholozi but at us directly.”
The hundreds of Youth League supporters say they were going to confront the DA marchers to ask them what President Zuma has done to them.
GALLERY: #AntiZumaMarches: From JHB to KZN, South Africans take a stand
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
ANC: There's overwhelming support to press ahead with land expropriation
-
Zim riot police force media to leave MDC briefing
-
Cele won't answer questions on changes in KZN political killings task team
-
Warnings of possible taxi strike on Monday in WC
-
All 3 of CT’s desalination plants finally up and running
-
Two killed, five wounded in series of shootings in Mitchells Plain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.