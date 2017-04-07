Popular Topics
Fedusa: Stop paying tax if ANC doesn't listen

South Africans are marching against President Jacob Zuma and have called for his resignation.

A group of ANC members gathered outside Chief Albert Luthuli House in Johannesburg's CBD in a show of solidarity with President Jacob Zuma as marches against the president carry on across the country on 7 April 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
A group of ANC members gathered outside Chief Albert Luthuli House in Johannesburg's CBD in a show of solidarity with President Jacob Zuma as marches against the president carry on across the country on 7 April 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa)'s Dennis George says if the African National Congress (ANC) doesn't listen to the message South Africans are sending to the ruling party during anti-Zuma marches, they must stop paying tax.

“Because government has the responsibility to spend taxpayers’ money wisely. If they don’t do that anymore and enrich their friends then South Africans have a right to do that.”

South Africans are marching against President Jacob Zuma and have called for his resignation following last week’s Cabinet reshuffle, which saw Pravin Gordhan being removed as finance minister.

Nomfundo Mogapi, the executive director for Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation, says there is indicators that the country is at a "tipping point", with police becoming militant and the ruling party showing it is unable to deal with defeat.

“If we don’t deal with this thing, I am concerned we will go there. It is time for us to have a wake-up call and ask how we are fighting this battle because if we do have a civil war there will be no one who actually wins.”

GALLERY: #AntiZumaMarches: From JHB to KZN, South Africans take a stand

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

