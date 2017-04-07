Dlamini-Zuma labels Save SA protests ‘rubbish’

ANC presidential contender Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma appears to have referred to the Save SA protests on Friday as ‘rubbish’.

She was responding to a Twitter conversation in which Treasury spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete said the Save SA protests were well-funded.

Another person then said it’s mind-blowing how many resources their privilege affords them.

Dlamini-Zuma then said: "This is what they are protecting... hence some of us are not part of this rubbish. They must join us for the march for our land they stole...”

Dlamini-Zuma has now deleted that tweet.

