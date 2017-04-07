Popular Topics
DA says threats led to the party cutting its march short

While DA leader Mmusi Maimane led the march in Johannesburg some questioned why he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

DA supporters joined the #DAMarch as they marched to Mary Fitzgerald square in Johannesburg against the leadership of President Jacob Zuma on 7 April 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
DA supporters joined the #DAMarch as they marched to Mary Fitzgerald square in Johannesburg against the leadership of President Jacob Zuma on 7 April 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it had to cut its march short because of threats from Luthuli House.

Thousands of DA supporters marched to Mary Fitzgerald Square on Friday in one of the anti-President Jacob Zuma marches which took place across the country.

While DA leader Mmusi Maimane led the march in Johannesburg some questioned why he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Thousands of DA supporters marched to Mary Fitzgerald Square where Maimane addressed the crowd.

The DA’s Refiloe Ntsekhe says it’s because the party and its leader have been receiving threats.

She says they had no choice but to try and protect the DA leader.

“We received calls that said ‘if you marched anywhere and asked Zuma to step down you going to be sjambok-ed’. Those were some of the threats that we received.”

Ntsekhe says one of the party’s members was attacked by African National Congress supporters while walking past Luthuli House.

The police say they’re investigating the incident but no arrests have been made.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA