DA says threats led to the party cutting its march short
While DA leader Mmusi Maimane led the march in Johannesburg some questioned why he was wearing a bulletproof vest.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it had to cut its march short because of threats from Luthuli House.
Thousands of DA supporters marched to Mary Fitzgerald Square on Friday in one of the anti-President Jacob Zuma marches which took place across the country.
Thousands of DA supporters marched to Mary Fitzgerald Square where Maimane addressed the crowd.
The DA’s Refiloe Ntsekhe says it’s because the party and its leader have been receiving threats.
#DAmarch Spokesperson Refiloe Ntsekhe says Maimane received threats, and that's why he was wearing a bulletproof vest. MK pic.twitter.com/eXpUwpSBxq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 7, 2017
She says they had no choice but to try and protect the DA leader.
“We received calls that said ‘if you marched anywhere and asked Zuma to step down you going to be sjambok-ed’. Those were some of the threats that we received.”
Ntsekhe says one of the party’s members was attacked by African National Congress supporters while walking past Luthuli House.
The police say they’re investigating the incident but no arrests have been made.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
