Chicken eaten by family in food poisoning case ‘was safe’

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has confirmed the chicken eaten by a Philippi family was safe for consumption.

Two children died and seven people, including three minors, were rushed to hospital after suffering from alleged food poisoning in Samora Machel earlier this week.

They had all apparently eaten chicken bought from a neighbour.

But after conducting various bacteriological tests on the frozen chicken in the fridge and the remaining gravy in the pot, the city's Environmental Health Department has found the chicken was safe for consumption when bought.

The city's JP Smith says there were not sufficiently high enough levels of bacterial organisms to cause illness or death.

“The city’s Environmental Health practitioners have conducted to both the farm where the live chicken was bought and the venue who sold the chicken to the family. From the observations, the practitioners are satisfied there’s no course for concerns or risks in terms of how this chicken is stored.”

The city's findings have been handed over to police.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)