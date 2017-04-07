ANC supporters, DA member injured at JHB anti-Zuma march

Police say the ANC members were injured when police fired rubber bullets and the DA member was attacked by ANC supporters.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed four African National Congress (ANC) supporters have been injured after police fired rubber bullets and they say one Democratic Alliance (DA) member has also been seriously injured by ANC Supporters.

Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters says the police used rubber bullets to disperse a crowd of supporters who wanted to go confront DA members.

#LuthuliHouse #AntiZumaMarches Police have intervened in a clash between ANC members and Street vendors at the Bree taxi rank in JHB. VM pic.twitter.com/y1beRZLXrF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 7, 2017

#LuthuliHouse Police say 5 people have been injured, 1 seriously and will be taken to hospital. CM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 7, 2017

“Four people were wounded when police used rubber bullets to control a group of ANC supporters during their attempt to crossover to the Mary Fitzgerald Square.”

She says one person coming from the DA march was attacked by ANC supporters.

“A DA member believed to have been at the Mary Fitzgerald Square was accosted by ANC supporters who were around the Luthuli House. The man is reported to be seriously injured and will be transported to hospital.”

She says no arrests have been made but says police will continue to monitor the march.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)