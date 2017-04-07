ANC supporters, DA member injured at JHB anti-Zuma march
Police say the ANC members were injured when police fired rubber bullets and the DA member was attacked by ANC supporters.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed four African National Congress (ANC) supporters have been injured after police fired rubber bullets and they say one Democratic Alliance (DA) member has also been seriously injured by ANC Supporters.
Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters says the police used rubber bullets to disperse a crowd of supporters who wanted to go confront DA members.
#LuthuliHouse #AntiZumaMarches Police have intervened in a clash between ANC members and Street vendors at the Bree taxi rank in JHB. VM pic.twitter.com/y1beRZLXrF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 7, 2017
#LuthuliHouse Police say 5 people have been injured, 1 seriously and will be taken to hospital. CM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 7, 2017
“Four people were wounded when police used rubber bullets to control a group of ANC supporters during their attempt to crossover to the Mary Fitzgerald Square.”
She says one person coming from the DA march was attacked by ANC supporters.
“A DA member believed to have been at the Mary Fitzgerald Square was accosted by ANC supporters who were around the Luthuli House. The man is reported to be seriously injured and will be transported to hospital.”
She says no arrests have been made but says police will continue to monitor the march.
#AntiZumaMarch Police rescue #DA supporter after he was attacked near Luthuli House, allegedly by people wearing #ANC regalia. @ray_toerien pic.twitter.com/PqF1WjvxFG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 7, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
ANC leaders declare marches ‘a push for regime change’
-
KZN ANCYL: President Zuma is here to stay
-
Cops fire rubber bullets & tear gas at JHB anti-Zuma march
-
Thousands join anti-Zuma march at Union Buildings
-
Police attempt raid on O’Sullivan’s Sandton offices
-
[GALLERY] #AntiZumaMarches through your eyes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.