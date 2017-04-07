ANC members, hawkers clash in JHB
Police intervened in a clash between African National Congress members and hawkers at the Bree Street Taxi Rank in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Police intervened in a clash between African National Congress (ANC) members and hawkers at the Bree Street Taxi Rank in Johannesburg.
A group of ANC members had been marching and singing struggle songs around town and were seen attacking the hawkers.
Police stepped in.
#LuthuliHouse #AntiZumaMarches Police have intervened in a clash between ANC members and Street vendors at the Bree taxi rank in JHB. VM pic.twitter.com/y1beRZLXrF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 7, 2017
A group of ANC members armed with bricks and bats marched down Bree Street, and when they arrived at the taxi rank they turned on the hawkers.
One hawker says protesters always want to loot their shops when there are demonstrations.
“This is what they always do when there’s a march. They attack foreigners, which is very wrong.”
Police used rubber bullets earlier to stop protesters from attacking anti-President Jacob Zuma protesters near Mary Fitzgerald Square.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.