ANC members, hawkers clash in JHB

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
Go

ANC members, hawkers clash in JHB

Police intervened in a clash between African National Congress members and hawkers at the Bree Street Taxi Rank in Johannesburg.

Scores of ANC MKVA members stand guard outside Chief Albert Luthuli House in Johannesburg's CBD in a show of solidarity with President Jacob Zuma on 7 April 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
Scores of ANC MKVA members stand guard outside Chief Albert Luthuli House in Johannesburg's CBD in a show of solidarity with President Jacob Zuma on 7 April 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police intervened in a clash between African National Congress (ANC) members and hawkers at the Bree Street Taxi Rank in Johannesburg.

A group of ANC members had been marching and singing struggle songs around town and were seen attacking the hawkers.

Police stepped in.

A group of ANC members armed with bricks and bats marched down Bree Street, and when they arrived at the taxi rank they turned on the hawkers.

One hawker says protesters always want to loot their shops when there are demonstrations.

“This is what they always do when there’s a march. They attack foreigners, which is very wrong.”

Police used rubber bullets earlier to stop protesters from attacking anti-President Jacob Zuma protesters near Mary Fitzgerald Square.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA