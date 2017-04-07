ANC members, hawkers clash in JHB

Police intervened in a clash between African National Congress members and hawkers at the Bree Street Taxi Rank in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Police intervened in a clash between African National Congress (ANC) members and hawkers at the Bree Street Taxi Rank in Johannesburg.

A group of ANC members had been marching and singing struggle songs around town and were seen attacking the hawkers.

Police stepped in.

#LuthuliHouse #AntiZumaMarches Police have intervened in a clash between ANC members and Street vendors at the Bree taxi rank in JHB. VM pic.twitter.com/y1beRZLXrF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 7, 2017

A group of ANC members armed with bricks and bats marched down Bree Street, and when they arrived at the taxi rank they turned on the hawkers.

One hawker says protesters always want to loot their shops when there are demonstrations.

“This is what they always do when there’s a march. They attack foreigners, which is very wrong.”

Police used rubber bullets earlier to stop protesters from attacking anti-President Jacob Zuma protesters near Mary Fitzgerald Square.

