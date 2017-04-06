Zuma to meet three spheres of govt at summit
The third annual presidential local government summit kicks off at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.
JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma is expected to meet with all three spheres of government on Thursday to map out ways to strengthen local governance.
The two-day conference is expected to outline how national and provincial government will support municipalities and improve service delivery.
This year’s Presidential Local Government Summit is convened under the theme transforming municipal spaces for radical social and economic development.
Cooperative Governance Minister Des Van Rooyen says a number of issues will be high on the agenda including finding ways to reverse apartheid spatial patterns.
“We must go into each and every municipality and do thorough assessments of the challenges they’re facing.”
He says government will also come up with plans to support struggling municipalities.
The Cooperative Governance Minister saysthis summit is the most important, as it comes on the backdrop of a new term of administration following the outcome of the local government elections.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
