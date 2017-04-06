[WATCH LIVE] Acting Commissioner Phahlane declares Tshwane marches illegal

Acting National Police Commissioner says he is not aware of a court order granting Save SA permission to continue with a planned anti-Zuma march.

There is still confusion around the status of Friday’s two main marches against president Jacob Zuma, as acting Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane now says the planned Tshwane marches are illegal.

Earlier, Save SA group approached the court on Thursday evening, just hours after the Tshwane Metro Police Department said that no permission had been given for the so called "people's march" on the Union Buildings demanding that President Jacob Zuma step down.

That prohibition has now been successfully overturned.