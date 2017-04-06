Popular Topics
Go

[WATCH LIVE] Acting Commissioner Phahlane declares Tshwane marches illegal

Acting National Police Commissioner says he is not aware of a court order granting Save SA permission to continue with a planned anti-Zuma march.

SAPS acting National Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane provides an update on the #Fees2017 protests in Pretoria on 10 October 2016. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
SAPS acting National Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane provides an update on the #Fees2017 protests in Pretoria on 10 October 2016. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
18 minutes ago

There is still confusion around the status of Friday’s two main marches against president Jacob Zuma, as acting Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane now says the planned Tshwane marches are illegal.

Earlier, Save SA group approached the court on Thursday evening, just hours after the Tshwane Metro Police Department said that no permission had been given for the so called "people's march" on the Union Buildings demanding that President Jacob Zuma step down.

That prohibition has now been successfully overturned.

