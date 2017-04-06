Tina Joemat-Pettersson resigns as MP

Former Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson has also resigned as an MP following the resignations of former ministers Mcebisi Jonas and Dipuo Peters.

Parliament on Thursday confirmed her decision to give up her seat.

Joemat-Pettersson was fired as Energy Minister in President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle last week.

Her resignation will be effective from last Friday (31 March) as are those of ex-ministers Dipuo Peters and Mcebisi Jonas, who have also stepped down.

Joemat-Pettersson was not immediately available to comment.

It remains to be seen whether former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom and his Cabinet colleague Ngoako Ramatlhodi, the former Minister of Public Service and Administration, will join the exodus from the African National Congress’ caucus.

