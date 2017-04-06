'Those who don't want the president must move back'

JOHANNESBURG - Several ministers, premiers and MECs have used the Local Government Summit to express their support for President Jacob Zuma as calls mount for him to step down.

The president addressed the third Presidential Local Government Summit in Midrand earlier on Thursday, where he urged officials to ensure the summit comes up with a plan of action for radical economic transformation.

The Local Government Summit turned into somewhat of a political rally, as President Zuma's supporters welcomed him.

Leading the charge were his new ministers: Tourism Minister Thokozile Xasa and Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who both came into Cabinet through the president's reshuffle last week along with Ministers Nomvula Mokonyane and David Mahlobo.

His other supporters North West premier Supra Mahomapelo and the Northern Cape’s Silvia Lucas also joined those in singing “those who don't want the president must move back".

Conspicuous by their absence were Gauteng premier David Makhura and Gauteng ANC chair Paul Mashatile, who is also local government MEC, the pair have previously been critical of the president.

