Msimanga: ANC spitting on grave of who they claim to honour

Msimanga has delivered the SOTCA after the ANC disrupted it, saying the address could not take place on the 38th anniversary of the execution of Solomon Mahlangu.

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga. Picture: EWN
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga. Picture: EWN
53 minutes ago

PRETORIA – Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says the African National Congress (ANC) in the capital city has embarrassed the legacy and memory of struggle hero Solomon Mahlangu.

Msimanga has managed to deliver his State of the City Address which was scheduled for 11am on Thursday but was interrupted by ANC councillors.

The opposition councillors were adamant that the address could not take place on the 38th anniversary of the execution of Mahlangu.

However, Msimanga was moved to another room.

While ANC councillors have refused to leave the room where the address was meant to take place, the Tshwane mayor addressed guests and other councillors in a separate room.

Speaker Rachel Mathebe says they had no choice but to move everyone out of the original venue.

“We had to reconvene this side because we couldn’t get the ANC caucus to leave the council chamber peacefully.”

Msimanga has slammed the ANC calling them an embarrassment.

“Turning yourself into hooligans; you are actually spitting and p**sing on the grave of the person that you say you are honouring.”

He thanked the Economic Freedom Fighters for their input in council and ideas that he says will be implemented.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

