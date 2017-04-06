SACP stands firm on call for Zuma to resign

The SACP has joined Cosatu in calling for President Jacob Zuma's removal following the sacking of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

JOHANNESBURG - With some African National Congress (ANC) leaders seemingly backtracking on initial calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down, the South African Communist Party (SACP) is standing firm, saying he must resign.

The ANC’s key alliance partner has joined Cosatu in calling for Zuma's removal following the sacking of the Finance Minister.

Although the ANC has now said it's satisfied with President Zuma's reasons for removing Pravin Gordhan as Finance Minister and fully supports his successor, the SACP and Cosatu have called on the president to resign, with the communist party saying it plans to stick to its position.

The SACP’s Alex Mashilo maintains Zuma never bothered to consult them about the changes and this, coupled with how the president's decision has affected the country's economy, forms part of the reason for their call for him to resign.

“The president not only sidelined the SACP, Cosatu and other alliance partners, but also the ANC itself, leading to a reckless decision that caused the crisis we are experiencing in the country today.”

Mashilo also says the Communist party has never leaked information from its bilateral engagements with the ANC and says the leak, in fact, came from senior members of the ruling party itself.

