SACP stands firm on call for Zuma to resign
The SACP has joined Cosatu in calling for President Jacob Zuma's removal following the sacking of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
JOHANNESBURG - With some African National Congress (ANC) leaders seemingly backtracking on initial calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down, the South African Communist Party (SACP) is standing firm, saying he must resign.
The ANC’s key alliance partner has joined Cosatu in calling for Zuma's removal following the sacking of the Finance Minister.
Although the ANC has now said it's satisfied with President Zuma's reasons for removing Pravin Gordhan as Finance Minister and fully supports his successor, the SACP and Cosatu have called on the president to resign, with the communist party saying it plans to stick to its position.
The SACP’s Alex Mashilo maintains Zuma never bothered to consult them about the changes and this, coupled with how the president's decision has affected the country's economy, forms part of the reason for their call for him to resign.
“The president not only sidelined the SACP, Cosatu and other alliance partners, but also the ANC itself, leading to a reckless decision that caused the crisis we are experiencing in the country today.”
Mashilo also says the Communist party has never leaked information from its bilateral engagements with the ANC and says the leak, in fact, came from senior members of the ruling party itself.
WATCH: Cosatu: Zuma no longer has ability to lead
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
Save SA says Zuma protest to continue despite intimidation
-
March against Zuma is lawful - organisers
-
[CARTOON] The Speech That Gave Julius A Seizure!
-
Anti-Zuma march organisers 'threatened' by ANCYL members
-
Van Rooyen raring to work with ‘young, capable ministers’
-
Civil society organisations join forces in call for Zuma to resign
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.