SACP, Save SA denied permission for #AntiZumaMarches

Save South Africa will apply for an urgent interdict to obtain permission to march to the Union Buildings.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) says the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Save South Africa's applications for permission to march to the Union Buildings have not been granted.

TMPD officials say the organisers have not met certain requirements, and have not submitted the relevant documents.

Save SA members have been occupying Church Square in Pretoria since President Jacob Zuma announced a Cabinet reshuffle late last Thursday, firing five ministers and two deputy ministers, including Pravin Gordhan, his deputy Mcebisi Jonas, Derek Hanekom, Dipuo Peters, Ngoako Ramatlhodi and Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

The SACP is planning to gather in Marabastad at 9am before marching to the National Treasury, close to Church Square. The SACP demonstrators are then expected to make their way to the Union Buildings.

Save SA says it will begin marching to the Union Buildings at 10am. Other organisations, including the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), are also planning to march to the seat of government where they will meet the Save SA.

But all of this hinges on these groups getting the necessary permission from the police and metro police.

Save SA has now approached the chief magistrate, launching an urgent interdict to have the TMPD's decision overturned.

The TMPD’s Isaac Mahamba says they had given both organisations until 4pm to submit outstanding papers. He adds that the documents were never received.

Mahamba says the organisations have not received permission from the treasury department or the union buildings.

“They committed that they will deliver these letters before 9am; we gave them time until 4pm this afternoon and that never happened by this afternoon – indicating that they didn’t comply, hence we are declaring the march illegal.”

Save SA says it will now be approaching the chief magistrate this evening to gain permission for the march.

At the same time, Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has tweeted that the City has not denied permission for Friday's march. He claims someone who's ill-disciplined is busy playing politics using their administration position.

We haven't denied permission for tomorrow's march. Someone who's ill-disciplined is busy playing politics using their admin position. — Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) April 6, 2017

