Transport Minister assures public on eNatis system
Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has given an update on the status of eNatis, confirming that the corporation is officially managing the system.
PRETORIA - While Tasima turns to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to retain control of the eNatis traffic management system, the Transport Department says the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has already taken over the system.
Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has given an update on the status of eNatis, confirming that the corporation is officially managing the system.
The High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday dismissed an attempt by Tasima to appeal an earlier ruling which instructed the company to hand over control of the system.
Maswanganyi says the RTMC is officially in control of eNatis.
“When we took over last night there were some problems. But we want to assure the public that there were no major glitches and we’ll ensure that it’s secure.”
Tasima has accused the RTMC of unlawfully storming and seizing control of the Tasima premises where eNatis is operated from.
The company approached the SCA despite the High Court ruling that it did not have the power to amend the Constitutional Court order to hand over the system to the RTMC.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
